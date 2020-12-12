Some businesses looking for relief as they reopen in orange zone

"Clearly, this was not a well thought-out closure and that was proven today," says Willie Lightfoot

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced gyms, barbershops and salons in the Orange Zone can re-open

“In gyms and salons as you also see…they are not the problem that they were,” says Cuomo.

They can open, but with restrictions. Customer Capacity is at 25% and salons will have to go through weekly COVID testing. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Duffy today celebrating the news and highlighting his efforts here.

“And I want to thank the Governor. His decision today on gyms and salons…well, probably just not from the Finger Lakes region, we have been just relentless in getting information back,” says Duffy.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, man,” says Willie Lightfoot, City Councilman and owner of “New Creations” Unisex Shop.

Lightfooot started a petition at the beginning of the shutdown to “Re-open Roc” and sent it both to the Governor and Bob Duffy.

“This was a victory for all of those 1,500 signatures and 400 businesses that signed that they said you know, they believe that we were not spreading this virus.”

But Lightfoot says there is still an issue that needs to be resolved. “Myself and others in this industry lost three weeks of income…”

Lightfoot says shutting down over Thanksgiving, usually a big time for foot traffic, hits twice as hard. He’s starting now another petition.

“And so I think there needs to be a recouping of those funds. Clearly, this was not a well thought-out closure and that was proven today.”

Rebecca Webster of the Men’s Room in Brighton, celebrating today’s announcement, but also reflecting on the tens of thousands lost. Not only that, but the thousands invested in her businesses to be ‘COVID compliant’.

“We definitely took a hit. I would hope that there would be some relief for us,” says Webster.

And not factored into the equation today? Restaurants, still only open for take-out. Carl Roby owns ‘Gemineyez’ on Jefferson, and is hoping that Monday, when Governor Cuomo is due to make a decision on dining, that it will not be a ‘culinary closure’.

“I would hope that he would allow us to reopen fully,” says Roby.