CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – Miss Syracuse’s Teen 2023 Gillian Vit will be hosting a silent auction, fundraiser and open gym to benefit the Central New York Women’s Accomplishment Group on Sunday, September 17.

The afternoon will be filled with tumbling, a talent demonstration, and concessions. Those who attend will also have the opportunity to write letters and make cards for those living in area nursing homes.

The entry fee is $10 for those 13 and older, and the fee is $7 for those 12 and younger.

The Central New York Women’s Accomplishment Group is a charitable organization affiliated with the Miss New York Scholarship Organization and the Miss America Organization that is dedicated to supporting teens and young women through scholarships, life-skill development workshops, mentorship and networking opportunities.

The event will be taking place at Eagle Gymnastics in Canandaigua from 1-4 p.m.