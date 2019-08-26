“Guys and Dolls” kicks off Blackfriars season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The iconic musical “Guys and Dolls” will kick off the new season at Blackfriars Theatre in Rochester.

Performances begin August 30 and will go through September 15.

J. Simmons, who plays Sky Masterson, and Lani Toyama Hoskins, who plays Sarah Brown, discussed the new show Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It is a huge show,” said Simmons. “It is one of the biggest that Blackfriars has ever done or the biggest that Blackfriars has ever done. It is a classic musical theater piece so it’s got all the big glitz and glamour that you’d expect, but we’re focusing on the material and really trying to get the material right and focus on the integrity of what the piece was meant to be, not, not just the glitz and glamour.”

“Guys and Dolls” is a musical comedy which Hoskins said is culled from a collection of stories. “It’s based on a bunch of Damon Runyon short stories about gamblers,” she explained. “There’s one called ‘The Idyll of Ms. Sarah Brown,’ which is a character that I play and she’s a part of this mission. It’s called the ‘Save the Soul Mission,’ which is kind of mirroring the Salvation Army, but she comes across Sky Masterson that Johnnie plays and she’s just trying to get him to basically repent for being a gambler. And he, of course, is making a bet that he can take her to places. it’s just a matter of finding something inside a person that’s beyond what you see on the surface.”

Simmons is a veteran of numerous Blackfriars productions and said “Guys and Dolls” is a dream opportunity. “I feel like as an actor this is one of those shows that if you get the chance to play it, it’s just such an honor. Mostly nowadays only high schools do it. So to be an adult and to play it at the right time and at the right age is also something that’s just amazing. And it’s also my mom’s favorite show as well!”

The 2019-20 season marks 70 years that Blackfriars Theatre has been entertaining local audiences. “This is huge for Blackfriars,” Hoskins said. “We’re celebrating our 70 years of local theater-making in downtown Rochester, and it’s so big for our Blackfriars to be able to still be as popular as it is and a staple in downtown Rochester – to still be able to produce the shows that they produce and being able to be a part of it for the seventieth season is such a huge honor and I’m super grateful to be able to do it.”

For tickets to see “Guys and Dolls” call (585) 454-1260 or visit the Blackfriars Theatre website.