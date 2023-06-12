ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Law enforcement, anti-gun violence advocates, and faith leaders from across the state are making their way to Rochester to propose solutions and exchange success stories.

Monday night, the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition held its monthly meeting ahead of tomorrow’s summit on gun violence.

The first item on the agenda— a moment of silence for the latest victim from the Genesee Street shooting Sunday night.

Councilman Lightfoot and members of the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition are organizing the summit on gun violence at Prayer House Church of God by Faith on Cumberland Street. The summit will happen on Tuesday, June 13, beginning at 8:30 a.m., and ending at 4 p.m.

Some of the invited guests from Brooklyn and other parts of the state participated in tonight’s meeting to hear the latest on statistics. Rochester police shared that 19 homicides have occurred this year and of those, 73% were gun related.

One item up for discussion tomorrow are the results of the gun trace data report released last week. The group is hoping to get input from gun dealers at the summit.

State Attorney General Letitia James is also expected to attend this summit tomorrow and make a public safety announcement in Rochester.