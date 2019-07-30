Gun Control leads the conversation at a Townhall in Irondequoit

Over 100 people attended a town hall held by Congressman Joe Morelle at the Irodeqiout public library.

Congressman Morelle, a Democrat, is pro-gun control and supports a law signed by Governor Cuomo Monday that extends some of Cuomo’s top gun control initiatives, but Morelle said he’d like to see more federal control

“I think doing it on the national level makes it more secure because you don’t have this patchwork of different state laws. Obviously, the states are going to continue to do what they and I appreciate and applaud that but I think we need a national approach and a national agenda,” said Congressman Joe Morelle, a democrat, NY 25th congressional district.

The crowd asked questions covering both sides of the argument. While most the room favored stricter gun laws, some were not.

“The conversation was really good between people. people were very civil on both sides and it’s really trying to find common ground how do we make sure that we continue to allow people to express their second amendment rights and be a sportsman,” said Morelle.

Outside the library, protestors gathered.

Organized by the group 2AWNY.com, they say stricter gun control laws violate amendment rights. They’re looking to put an end to part of new york’s effort to curb gun violence called the red flag law, that allows law enforcement to take away guns from people deemed dangerous.

“We’ll be putting out a hotline for people can call confidentially in the coming weeks for when this law goes live. If you get your gun seized call us, we’re looking to overturn it. we’re starting the process already before this thing even live. This is ridiculous,” said Steve Felano, a 2AWNY.com civil rights advocate.

2AWNY.com is against the state red flag law. They say the law is already been enforced, even though it has not officially been implemented on the state level.

The group is working on a Monroe county case where a former town justice had her guns taken away. They have filed an adjournment with the judge in that case, they hope they can prove that state red flag law violates rights.

The state red flag law officially take effect in August.