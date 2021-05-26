Gun buyback aims to get guns off the streets, no questions asked

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an effort to curb violence and get guns off the streets, the Rochester Police Department and the Church of Love Faith Center teamed up to host a gun buyback Wednesday.

Almost anyone could come and drop a gun off. No identification was required and no questions were asked. Even illegal guns could be turned in.

For those dropping off guns, they must be unloaded and in a disposable bag or box. A person was able to surrender as many guns as they wanted to. This was not open to gun dealers and retired law enforcement.

Payments were given by gift cards on-site. For an antique gun or nonworking gun, a person got $25. For rifle or shotgun, $75. For handguns, $150 and $250 for assault rifles.

Assistant Attorney General at the Rochester office, Ted O’Brien, says this buyback gives people a way to get rid of guns that are perhaps laying around. He says with this being ‘no questions asked’, it is in a sense an amnesty program.

“To get rid of guns so they don’t fall into the wrong hands…most of the people here who turn in guns…I don’t consider them people who have them in the wrong hands. But it avoids like an unwanted gun that’s maybe not monitored very closely from falling into the wrong hands. That’s something we try to avoid having happen,” he says.

The guns afterward will get melted down and destroyed.