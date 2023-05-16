ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old Rochester man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday by a Monroe County Jury.

Darrell Griffin was found guilty of killing Omar Hughley in April 2022. Hughley was found suffering from a gunshot wound, and died on the scene.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s office said that Griffin was on parole for a previous criminal possession of a weapon conviction at the time of the murder.

Special Assistant District Attorney Greg Clark prosecuted the case.

“Omar Hughley was out celebrating his life with his friends before Darrell Griffin violently chose to end his life,” Clark said. “Darrell Griffin had no regret for human life, safety of his fellow community members, or the law when he brutally robbed Omar Hughley before killing him. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their detailed investigation, and the cooperation of Omar’s friends and family who were willing to come forward with information, resulting in the successful prosecution of Darrell Griffin.”

Griffin was also convicted of manslaughter in the first-degree, two counts of robbery in the first-degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

He’s schedule to be sentenced on July 18.