ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 32-year-old Rochester man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday by a Monroe County jury.

Jospeh Serrano was found guilty of shooting and killing 23-year-old Dallas Cooper in April of 2022. The crime took place outside the Family Dollar on North Goodman Street, where Cooper was found shot at least once. After being transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Serrano was also shot, but not seriously injured. He was arrested after being released from the hospital for the murder of Cooper and illegal possession of a weapon.

Special Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland prosecuted the case.

“Joseph Serrano initiated the gunfire without provocation, senselessly murdering Dallas Cooper,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland said. “The defendant fired without regard to the innocent patrons and employees of the Family Dollar, risking the lives of everyone in the store. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department for their investigation that resulted in today’s successful prosecution. Our community is safer with Joseph Serrano incarcerated.”

Serrano was also convicted of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The District Attorney’s office says that Serrano will be sentenced on June 24.