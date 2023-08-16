ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s only one week away! An end of summer tradition, the Great New York State Fair runs from August 23 through September 4 in Syracuse.

So let’s get right to it. Here are some answers to a few FAQs, followed by all the resources you’ll need for some Fair fun.

Admission. $6 each. Folks 65 and older and children 12 and under are free. You can purchase tickets and look up more information on special admission days here. Or you can pay with a credit card at kiosks at Fair entrances.

Parking. $10 passes for official Fair lots can be purchased here or use EZPass Plus in the brown and orange lots. Map of parking and transportation options below.

Midway. Looking to go wild on some rides? It’s better to act now. Unlimited ride armbands are available for $25 through August 23 at 12 p.m. Click here for more information about ride height restrictions and other purchase options.

More Helpful links

New York State Fairgrounds map

Parking and Transportation map