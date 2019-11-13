Guide dog Mac gives blind man Terry McCann his independence

The program matched the two together in 2016.

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Remember this cute puppy, Chait? He’s a guide dog in training. He’s still working on his craft with Guiding Eyes for the Blind, but today we’ll tell you the story of another black lab, Mac, who helped one man get his independence back.

Chait the puppy!

Ohio resident and volunteer musician Terry McCann is legally blind. He wrote the unofficial theme song for Guiding Eyes. He was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at age 22. It’s a genetic condition that causes slow-progessing loss of tissue in the back of the eye causing blindness.

“What triggered it was running my ’74 Dodge Charger into the rear end of a ’68 Chevelle and knocking it off it’s air shocks,” McCann said. “And wondering: ‘I didn’t see that car.'”

He and his brother were diagnosed with the condition, since they both had similar car accidents. McCann quipped that someone with RP can adapt until they can’t anymore. He kept slowing losing vision, and more that was near and dear to him:

“I hated losing my driver’s license,” McCann said, laughing.

He equates losing vision to independence. He had to rely on family and friends, he even tried the white cane, but had difficulty.

Got a chance to hang out with Terry McCann and Mac the dog (from @GuidingEyes ). One of the hardest things for Terry after he lost his side of the age of 22, was losing his independence. Mac has given back back to him. This story on @News_8 at 11pm & https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/k9ma591MPp — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 12, 2019

“It did get to the point where I basically got tired of living in cage,” McCann said.

Fast forward to 2016.

“My orientation and mobility trainer said ‘you might want to try a guide dog,'” McCann said. “My first response was to him was ‘well I could never afford that.’ And his reply was ‘they’re free.'”

Later that year, McCann was matched with his dog Mac through Guiding Eyes. They began bonding immediately.

“We’re twins, is what I tell people,” McCann said. “We’re both a little laid back, he’s just as happy doing what he’s doing now as he is when I get the harness off the wall and he loves to work as well.”

Through the extensive training that Guiding Eyes provides and work between them, McCann has his independence back. McCann is retired now. He volunteers for Guiding Eyes and as a musician in Ohio. But he gets joy and a sense of independence from spending time in his local mall.

#MACATTACK! This guide dog, Mac, gives his signature kiss to his owner, Terry. @GuidingEyes made a perfect pairing with these two! More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon. pic.twitter.com/bFiwK0sRee — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 12, 2019

Through his frequent volunteer visits here – and across the Eastern seaboard – for Guiding Eyes, McCann and Mac almost have this Eastview down.

Now, wherever they go, whether it’s throughout the mall, to their favorite spot to rest, or even crossing the street.

“Keeping me safe me from cars that want to share a cross walk with us,” McCann said. “Mac’s reaction to those situations have kept us both from getting hit.”

Mac will always have McCann’s back, so he will always have his independence.

“We’re a team,” McCann said. “He trust me to trust him.”

