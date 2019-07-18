Group visits for better health care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Family Medicine is offering group visits for patients with certain conditions.

Dr. Caroline Donohue discussed the idea behind the group visits Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“The three groups that we have going right now at Highland Family Medicine are a diabetes group, a weight management group, and centering pregnancy group which is for expectant mothers and their partners for prenatal visits,” Dr. Donohue explained. “It is just for patients of Highland Family Medicine but Highland Family Medicine is accepting new patients at this time also, so you can join Highland Family Medicine and become a patient and then join one of these groups.”

Dr. Donohue said the centering pregnancy group meets every other week, while the other groups usually meet every two to four weeks. “What’s really great about this is that you get the experience of both seeing your doctor because you get some alone time to talk to the doctor and have an exam during the visit and also some time to discuss topics about the certain condition that you have or about prenatal care in a group. So you get to see what’s going on with other people, share ideas, and share grievances at the same time.”

The cost for the group visit is the same as a regular copay for your doctor visit. You can join a group by speaking with your Highland Family Medicine doctor, or by becoming a patient. Call (585) 279-4800 or visit the office at 777 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.