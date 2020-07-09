1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Group used fake businesses, prisoners’ IDs to steal $1.1M in unemployment benefits, California officials say

News

by: Sareen Habeshian and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Eight people were arrested in Southern California Tuesday for allegedly creating fake businesses to claim more than $1.1 million in unemployment benefits, officials said.

The nine-count indictment unsealed Tuesday alleges a three-year conspiracy to cheat the California unemployment insurance program through the creation of fraudulent cleaning services and boutique stores, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

The indictment charges each of the eight defendants, at least six of whom are related, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. The defendants are:

  • Donna Givens, 58, of the Gramercy Park area of Los Angeles
  • Catrina Gipson, 44, of Moreno Valley, who is Givens’ niece
  • Evelyn Taylor, 36, of Gramercy Park, a daughter of Givens
  • Laron Taylor, 34, of Buena Park, a son of Givens
  • Latrice Taylor, 37, of Buena Park, a daughter of Givens
  • Raschell Taylor, 30, of San Bernardino, a daughter of Givens
  • Bianka Logie, 45, of Moreno Valley
  • Vernisha Jolivet, 27, of Indianapolis

Seven of them were expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Jolivet, who was arrested in Indianapolis, was expected to appear in court in Indiana on Wednesday.

From February 2013 to July 2016, the eight allegedly registered fake businesses, including Latasha’s Devining Cleaning Service, Charm Boutique and Infinite Cleaning Service, with the California Employment Development Department, the state’s administrator for federal unemployment insurance benefits.

Logie, Jolivet and Evelyn Taylor filed claims for unemployment insurance, claiming unemployment from the businesses created by their co-conspirators, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Givens and her children, Laron Taylor and Raschell Taylor, allegedly opened and maintained post office boxes to receive mail for the fake businesses.

After being issued California EDD-funded debit cards, the defendants allegedly withdrew funds from cards in the names of others. They also used the names of prison inmates as phony employees to collect the unemployment insurance claims benefits, officials said.

In total, they fraudulently gained approximately $1,106,282 in unemployment insurance benefits, according to the indictment.

If convicted on all charges, each of the eight people face a maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

