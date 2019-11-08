Groundbreaking: University of Rochester creates unsinkable metal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A scientific breakthrough: Researchers at the University of Rochester have created what they’re calling an ‘unsinkable metal’.

The structure uses a groundbreaking technique the lab developed that can make objects water repellent.

Scientists were inspired by diving bell spiders and rafts of fire ants — which can survive long periods under or on the surface of water.

During research, even after being forced to submerge for two months, the test structures immediately bounced back to the surface.

This could lead to bigger structures — like ships — becoming unsinkable.