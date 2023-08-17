ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Construction began Thursday on a $27 million project to bring more affordable housing to Rochester.

Most of the 53 new homes will be located in the Beechwood neighborhood, with additional properties scattered across 25 separate locations.

Eight blighted buildings will be demolished at the Federal Street property of the Rochester Housing Authority. They’ll be replaced with two low-rise multifamily buildings and a single family home.

Additional construction will replace or rehabilitate 35 existing homes that will be affordable for households making 30 to 90 percent of the area median income.

The project, which is being developed by the Rochester Housing Authority and Edgemere Development, is being financed primarily by $13 million in state and federal low-income housing tax credits, along with a $7 million subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal.