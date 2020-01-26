Ground beef recalled in 9 states

(CBS) – Approximately 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef from Amity Packing Company Inc. has been recalled, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday. The beef has been recalled due to possible contamination from “clear, thin pliable plastic.”

The recalled product is Pre Brands LLC’s 1-lb vacuum sealed beef. The possibly tainted product was produced on January 6, 2020. The beef was labeled as 95 percent lean, 5 percent fat, with the establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. The packaging also bears the the slogan: “We’re 100 percent transparent. Literally,” according to photos provided by the USDA.

The potentially contaminated beef was sent to retailers in nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Pre Brands became aware of the possible contamination after it received two consumer complaints reporting findings of clear, thin pliable plastic in raw ground beef, according to the USDA. There has been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction from consuming the beef.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the USDA said in a statement. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”