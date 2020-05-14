Grocery Stores prices rise as stores deal disruptions to supply chain

1  of  76
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Customers heading into stores like Wegman’s could see a price increase and it’s happening in stores across the nation, as experts say grocery stores try to deal with the impact on supply of COVID-19

In the month of April, prices increased by 2.6%, the biggest increase in more than 40 years, according the Bureau of labor statistics. Two reason for the rise; the huge disruption in the food chain, and a high demand.

An agriculture specialist that trend will impact stores here in Rochester.

“I think what we’re seeing is adaptation to the supply chain based on all the restrictions that we’re under,” said Robert King, Agriculture and Life Sciences Institute, Monroe Community College.

In fact Wegman’s is already rising prices. In a letter  the company said;

“In addition to an increase in operating costs, we are seeing an increase in product costs in supply-challenged areas, such as meat. For these reasons, retail prices on certain items in our stores will fluctuate in response.”

King says the increases like these are most likely a trickle down from changes in supply chains, as facilities deal with reduced labor, and changes in supply.

Farmers are hurt from the loss in business from restaurants and schools, and have to change food processing and distribution- increasing business costs.

“Certainly there’s been a lot of issues with processing. Certainly not that there’s a shortage of product, more so it’s the timing of the product to get it ready for market and then you got to get it on a truck,” said King.

King says consumer buying habits can also change prices.

“In the case of meat, you may not have as many folks wanting to buy steak they’re buying burger instead because they’re price sensitive so some of those lower ends priced products tend to have a little bit of a price increase associated with them because the demands’ higher,” said King.

That specialists hopes to see prices go back down as employment in the supply chains return to normal.

