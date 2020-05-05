Griffin signs Letter of Intent with Syracuse University basketball

1  of  2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Alan Griffin has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to enroll and play basketball at Syracuse. Griffin, a transfer from Illinois, has two years of eligibility remaining.

A 6-5 swingman, Griffin played two seasons with the Illini. He saw action in 30 contests as a freshman, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. In his sophomore campaign, he averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 28 games. He connected on 47 3-pointers and his 3-point percentage (.416) was the best mark on the squad.

A native of Ossining, N.Y., Griffin was a scholastic standout at Archbishop Stepinac High School. He led the Crusaders to an 27-5 overall record, a league title and the New York State Federation Championship. He was a first team All-Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) honoree as a senior after averaging 19.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He was coached by Pat Massaroni.

Griffin played AAU basketball with the New York Rens. He is the son of Adrian and Audrey Griffin. Adrian played basketball at Seton Hall and in the NBA. Audrey competed in track at Seton Hall.

Woody Newton from Mt. Zion Prep and Brewster Academy (N.H.) product Kadary Richmond signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) to enroll and play basketball for Syracuse during the early signing period in November. 

The National Letter-of-Intent program was started in 1964. Administered by the Collegiate Commissioners Association (CCA), the program was designed with prospective student-athletes in mind. A signed letter-of-intent indicates a prospective student-athlete agrees to attend the designated college or university for one academic year. Institutions agree to provide athletics financial aid for one academic year to the student-athlete, provided the student-athlete is admitted to the institution and is eligible for financial aid under NCAA rules.

