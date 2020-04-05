Green ribbons put up to honor Irondequoit teen

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Three hundred green ribbons lined the roads in Irondequoit all to celebrate the memory of a teenager who died after being hit by a distracted driver.

Michael Lynch was on his way to school when he was hit four years ago. He was 15 years old.

The ribbons are placed around Lynch’s neighborhood every year.

This year Lynch would have been celebrating his senior year of high school. This is a milestone his father, Patrick, said the family still wanted to celebrate.

Patrick said the driver was driving 35 miles per hour and believes that had the driver been going 30 mph, Michael would not have lost his life.