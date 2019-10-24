Green Light Lawsuit decision expected next month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A decision on whether New York’s controversial Green Light Law will be prevented from going into effect should be made in November.

The law allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses. It is scheduled to take effect December 14 — but has been challenged in the courts by a number of countries across the state, included Monroe County.

A Siena poll released this month shows state residents are divided over the Green Light Law. 48 percent of those who responded say they support it — 47 percent are against it.