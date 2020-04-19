Greece woman hosts virtual Pilates class, proceeds buy meals for RGH

TUCSON, A.Z. (WROC) – Hayley Meier is a student at the University of Arizona and she offered a virtual Pilates class Sunday morning via Zoom. Meier called Sunday’s class Pilates with a Purpose, and proceeds from the class were donated to buy meals for staff at Rochester General Hospital.

The meals will be prepared by Park Avenue Paninoteca in Rochester.

Meier is a Greece native who’s finishing her masters degree at the University of Arizona. She’ll graduate this May.

She’s a certified Pilates instructor which she does as a part-time job, offering weekly classes while being a student. Meier wanted to give back to those in the Rochester community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meier said she was inspired to host the benefit Pilates class by her friend Elizabeth Rodbell who lives in Connecticut. Meier said Rodbell has been holding donation-based Pilates classes.

“She [Rodbell] inspired me to use my platform to give back to the community on a grander scale,” Meier said.

Meier said Zoom has been a huge help in being able to teach her Pilates classes and reach out to more people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She found a way to give back while teaching a class she loves.