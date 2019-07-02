Greece pre-K programs to merge into one building

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Major changes are set to take place for pre-K education in Greece. The school district will be ending programs as elementary schools to consolidate down to one school.

These are some significant changes that are pretty unique to the area.

Several years of research was done to see why enrollment of free pre-K education in Greece was dropping as needs have been increasing.

Their hope is that this would fix that problem.

The hub will be West Ridge Elementary School, that was originally designed for pre-K through second grade and has over time turned into a K-5. A slow phase in of this program over three years will move students to other schools and bring in pre-K students.

The superintendent says this should allow more students to get the care they need and are offered by law.

“We don’t always get those kids the service that they need, so our hope is that by consolidating and having all that in one place, it will be easier for us to access services from Monroe County, or possibly supplement those services with our own people,” said Greece superintendent Kathleen Graupman.



The goal is to great an early learning center with on-site access to counselors, social workers, psychologists, and more of an equal learning field for all students during the critical learning period before kindergarten.