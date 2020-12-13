Greece police make an arrest in fatal Dewey Ave crash

GREECE N.Y. (WROC)- Greece Police say the man believed to have struck and killed a pedestrian on Dewey Avenue Friday afternoon has been charged.

44-year-old Lisa Dambra of Greece was killed after a car, headed northbound on Dewey Avenue left the road, struck her, and crashed into a house.

Christopher Moody

31-year-old Christopher Moody left the scene but was arrested a short time after in connection to that crash. According to the report, Moody was the driver of the car when Dambra was hit.

He has been charged with Felony Manslaughter and arraigned. He is is Monroe County Jail.

