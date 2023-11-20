ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police are looking for your help identifying a vehicle involved in hit and run incident that injured a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the area of 3428 Dewey Avenue on November 9 around 6:44 p.m.

The vehicle, believed to be a 2022-23 Subaru Forester, hit the victim with the driver’s side of the bumper. The fog lamp cover, pictured here, was left behind.

Have you seen a Subaru Forester missing this part?

If you have information, please call Greece Police at 585-581-4016 or email tips to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.

News 8 has reached out to Greece Police for more information on the condition of the victim.