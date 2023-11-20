ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Greece Police are looking for your help identifying a vehicle involved in hit and run incident that injured a pedestrian.
The crash happened in the area of 3428 Dewey Avenue on November 9 around 6:44 p.m.
The vehicle, believed to be a 2022-23 Subaru Forester, hit the victim with the driver’s side of the bumper. The fog lamp cover, pictured here, was left behind.
If you have information, please call Greece Police at 585-581-4016 or email tips to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.
News 8 has reached out to Greece Police for more information on the condition of the victim.