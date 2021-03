GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Police with the Greece Police Department said a house has been struck in the neighborhood of Shore Acres Drive and the Spanish Gardens Apartments.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

GPD will update the media at 5 p.m. Stay with News 8 for the latest on this active scene.

@GreecePoliceNY are investigating a shots fired call in the area of Shore Acres Drive in which rounds have struck at least one home in the area. Nearby roadways will be closed and residents in the area are being instructed to shelter in place until we deem it safe. — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) March 28, 2021