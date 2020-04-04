Greece buildings spray painted overnight

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – The Greece Police Department is investigating multiple vandalism occurrences that happened late Friday night into the early hours Saturday morning. Police say more than 20 buildings in the area of N Greece Road and West Ridge Road were spray painted.

Police believe only one man was involved.

Police say the suspect spray painted writings and symbols on the buildings.

The GPD is working to obtain additional video evidence and canvas the area.

Police ask that if anyone if able to identify the man seen in the surveillance video to call 911 or to the GPD tip line (585) 581-4016.

People can also submit a tip to the GPD tip email: gpdtips@greeceny.gov.