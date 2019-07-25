Greece Athena basketball player indicted on rape charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Athena student and basketball star has been arrested and charged with rape.

Greece police say Melvin Council, 17, was arrested on June 11 after police were called to an apartment on Affinity Lane in Greece. Sgt. Jared Rene tells News 8 the alleged crime was in progress when the call was made.

Sgt. Rene says Council was arrested approximately one to two hours after the incident. At the time of his arrest, he was charged with first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.

The case was waived to a grand jury after his arraignment. Monroe County’s Grand Jury Rising Report released on July 16 states that Council was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.

News 8 has reached out to the Greece Central School District for comment and we are awaiting their response.