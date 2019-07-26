Greater Rochester Health Foundation invests in MCC Summer Camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)

Monroe Community College and the Greater Rochester Health Foundation announced a significant investment today in the children who participate in the “Be a Healthy Hero Summer Camp” at MCC.

This investment will help to better the wellness, personal development and academic enrichment of local children who participate in the camp.

Children who participate in the camp were present at the event Thursday morning, along with their families.

President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, Matthew Kuhlenbeck, was also present at the event and said, “I think this brings an opportunity for students to grow, for them to be active during the summer, for them to continue their academic growth and achievement and ultimately when they hit the school year in the fall they are well equipped and prepared and they are able to enjoy the school year to its fullest.”

The camp will benefit 881 children and youth this year alone.

