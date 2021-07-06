Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce launches online jobs portal

A Now Hiring sign at a business in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April as the U.S. economy reopens at break-neck speed. Openings were up 12% from 8.3 million in March. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce launched a new job board for employers and potential employees Tuesday.

Called Greater ROC Careers, the web portal allows job seekers to upload their credentials, set up notifications for jobs, and apply for available positions.

Employers can post job openings and search for candidates for free. A job scraping feature can automatically pull jobs from an employer’s website and post them daily, for a monthly fee.

More than 2,000 jobs were listed on the site at launch. It also has a resume builder, career advice, and a directory of local resources for job seekers.