ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has received a five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The GRCC is one of only two chambers in New York to receive the award. Of the more than seven thousand chambers nationwide, only 142 have been given five stars.

The Chamber has been awarded for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

This is the second time the chamber has achieved the highest level of distinction. President and CEO Bob Duffy says this accomplishment is all thanks to the employees.

“It’s also a reflection of the hard work that goes on in this organization and most people don’t notice,” Duffy said. “I get to come to work everyday with 40 people who are extraordinary. In every aspect of this organization, we have managers and frontline worker that are just outstanding. We not only impact your internal systems, but also your impact on the community and what you do outside as well.”