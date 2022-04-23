ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One week after a triumphant vote to unionize, Starbucks staff at the Collegetown location arrived to work to a lack of staff, an overload of work, and a greasy mishap, that workers say, jeopardized their safety.

“We had two giant orders to put away with nobody to work, and in the middle of us doing that, our grease trap outback overflowed,” said Benjamin South, shift supervisor at the Collegetown Starbucks in Ithaca.

The grease trap that was filled with a gunky wastewater mixture of fats, oils, and maggots, both alive and dead, was all over the floor. According to South, who was the shift supervisor that day, the store was no longer safe to work in.

“We kept calling our manager to try to get them to shut us down but he wouldn’t do it,” said South.

That morning, when South asked his coworkers if they would walk out on strike, the response was a unanimous, “Yes.”

“The fact that literally everyone was on board was really amazing,” Nadia Vitek, a barista at the Collegetown Starbucks location in Ithaca, said.

Starbucks workers from other Ithaca locations joined them at the strike.

“It took a lot of courage to do that, and a lot of solidarity for everyone to agree to do that together,” said Stephanie Heslop, barista at the Meadow St. Starbucks location in Ithaca.

Baristas had almost gotten used to working conditions like this. Even becoming desensitized to the layer of maggots on top of the grease trap.

“There were hundreds of dead and some alive maggots like sitting on top of it…And that was there for a really long time. To the point that it didn’t even fully register with me that they were maggots,” Vitek said.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the district manager and the store manager had assessed the situation and decided the leak did not pose a safety or health risk, and that the store could have remained open.

“Starbucks takes the safety and security protocols very seriously. Our safety and security protocols and policies are in place to protect partners and protect our customers and the communities we serve. We expect all partners to follow these protocols and policies to avoid any inherent risk,” said the spokesperson.

A GoFundMe was established as a “strike fund,” to support the staff at the Collegetown store, so no one lost wages while walking out. It raised over $2,500 within the first two days of its launch.

South said the GoFundMe is still active because he expects that they will be striking again, due to other issues with management. Workers say the fund gives them leverage to take a stand.

“The strike fund helps us… even without us necessarily going on strike…it demonstrates that we do have the power to do it again,” Heslop said.

Donations to support their strike fund can still be made on their GoFundMe page.

These workers realize their movement has a bigger impact, and hope that their initiative inspires other low-wage workers.

“Even though it might be scary to step out and do something like that [the strike] there is power in numbers…Seeing that we did not get fired over it and that we could not get punished for it, is probably a good thing for other workers,” South said.

“Not just here in Ithaca, and not just even for Starbucks [workers], but for low-wage workers in general, to see that we deserve more, and it is possible to fight back,” Heslop said.