West Herr Automotive Group acquires LeBrun Toyota

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The West Herr Automotive Group has acquired LeBrun Toyota in Canandaigua.

The new West Herr LeBrun Toyota will open on Monday, December 21 at 2435 Rochester Rd. It will be the 28th West Herr location and its third Toyota dealership.

“We have immense respect for the LeBrun organization and are excited to welcome their team as part of the West Herr Family,” West Herr Automotive Group President & CEO Scott Bieler said in a statement issued Friday. “We also are very excited to become a part of and getting involved in the Canandaigua community, and look forward to getting to know the LeBrun customers and making new ones as well.”