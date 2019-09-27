Grandmother gets custody of 3-year-old boy found on Buffalo porch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The grandmother of a young boy found on a porch in Buffalo has been granted custody of him.

Three-year-old Noelvin was found alone on the porch of a stranger on Potomac Ave. less than two weeks ago.

Since then, his parents have remained missing, but there is suspicion that they are dead as the result of a vehicle fire not far from where Noelvin was found.

Although the rental van they drove to New York from Florida was determined to be the vehicle found burned on Tonawanda St., the human remains found in the vehicle have not been positively identified.

Noelvin’s paternal grandmother, Zenaida Colon, is a resident of Florida.