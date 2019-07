HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The grand opening of Henrietta’s brand new library is taking place on Saturday.

People will form a half-mile line starting at the old library on Calkins Road to pass the last library book to the new building right down the street.

This map shows the distance between the old library (left) and the new library (right).

The old library building will become the new Henrietta Town Court.