ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)— One of the bands performing at the Town of Greece Concert Series this summer is a classic favorite: Grand Funk Railroad, known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s like ‘The Locomotion’, ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, and ‘We’re an American Band’. The stop in our area is part of their American Band Tour.

News 8 sat down with band member Don Brewer. He said this is not the first time for them in Upstate New York and says they always do well with the fans here.

Brewer said he and ‘Grand Funk’ want to keep going as long as they can performing shows — and he feels incredibly blessed to keep doing what he’s doing.

“I want to keep going as long as I can, I’ve been so fortunate to be able to do what I did as a kid and continue to do it now. You know, I’m a grandparent and I’m 74 years old and I’m still out there getting on stage and making a fool of myself,” said Brewer.

He said the show will be exactly what the fans have wanted for decades.

“We focus on the hits— the people want to hear the hits and so we give them the hits. Foot-stomping music, Rock n’ Roll, Soul, ‘Some Kind of Wonderful’, ‘I’m Your Captain Closer to Home’, ‘Inside Looking Out’, ‘We’re an American Band’, ‘The Locomotion’… what else? What am I missing? ‘Walk Like a Man’… we really focus on the hits. We’ve got a couple of new songs that we do in the show, but most of the stuff is stuff that people know,” he said.

The Town of Greece Concert Series is on July 4th.