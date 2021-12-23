Grammy-nominated saxophonist treats Rochester students to kick off holiday break

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Franklin High School had a special performance today to kick off their Christmas break thanks to The Fathers Initiating Restorative Engagement or F.I.R.E.

These group of dads are working to support students in the Rochester City School district.

One of the members of that group is Grammy-nominated saxophonist, Jimmie Highsmith Junior.

Thursday morning, he decided to do something special for the students arriving to school at the Franklin Campus.

He played some holiday music and jazz tunes outside of the Franklin auditorium — with the goal of getting students into the holiday spirit before Christmas break begins. Highsmith says the power of music can leave a lasting impact.

Grammy-nominated and award-winning saxophonist Jimmie Highsmith Jr. played holiday music and jazz tunes in the lobby outside of the @RCSDFranklin auditorium as students arrived to school this morning https://t.co/ginEHdcLaw — Rochester City School District (@RCSDNYS) December 23, 2021

“I’m an RCSD graduate myself. East High School at school of the arts and music was my place of refuse as a kid. Dealing with all of the stuff going on.” said Highsmith. “I want to give to other kids…. be there to support them and to show them the way to deal with this world.”

Highsmith has shared the stage with stage with multiple Grammy winners, including Alicia Keys and has also recorded 11 top-selling smooth Jazz CD’s that have sold worldwide.