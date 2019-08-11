GRAAF inducted into Red Wings Walk of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Greater Rochester Amateur Athletic Federation (GRAAF) was inducted into the Rochester Red Wings Walk of Fame at Frontier Field on Sunday afternoon before the Red Wings’ game against the Lousiville Bats.

GRAAF’s selection recognizes the 36+ year commitment the charity has made to raise funds in support of the Olympic & Paralympic athletes in the Rochester area.

The donations went to the athletes. Volunteers at GRAAF cover all operating expenses out of their own pockets.

GRAAF said since 1983 almost $500,000 has been awarded, more than 100 athletes assisted, 16 became Olympians or Paralympians, and many more reached national and international competitions including Pan Am Games and World Games.