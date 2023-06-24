ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On the one-year anniversary of the repeal of Roe v. Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law strengthening access to reproductive health care.

The law expands the current law –signed by the governor last year – to allow telehealth services to patients outside of New York who require abortions and abortion care.

“We are witnessing a shameful regression of women’s rights in this country as abortion access is restricted in states across the nation,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “In New York, we remain committed to ensuring abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal. This legislation will help more women access medication abortion and reproductive care by ensuring our health care providers can deliver telehealth services to out-of-state patients without fear of legal or professional repercussions. With this bill, New York is continuing to fight back against restrictive abortion laws and help more people access the care they need.”

The law now prohibits state law enforcement from cooperating with cases prosecuting doctors in New York who use telehealth services to prescribe medication abortion. It also protects providers from professional discipline from medical malpractice insurance companies for delivering those service to out-of-state patients.

“This legislation will protect health care providers as they practice medicine and take care of their patients’ health needs. That protection is a fundamental part of being someone’s doctor,” State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. “I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this issue, and for doing what she can to help keep abortion safe, accessible, and legal in New York State.”

Earlier this year, the governor signed legislation to allow pharmacists to dispense contraception over the counter and to ensure all SUNY schools offer access to medication abortion. As part of this year’s budget, Governor Hochul announced major actions to protect abortion access, increasing data protection for such patients and allocating over $100 million to support providers and reproductive health care.