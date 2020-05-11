Governor points to baby steps in phase one reopening Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The businesses that can reopen should easily able to practice social distancing, according to the governor and local leaders.

“Companies can work remotely, we encourage them to do Zoom meetings and things that we’re doing now,” said Rochester Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy. “You can carry on, obviously you can’t build a house remotely but a lot of jobs you can.”

And our political leaders have the power to start and stop the reopening if needed.

“All retail will be authorized to do curbside pick up or drop off or in-store pick up,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo. “We’ll also open businesses statewide which are low risk, like landscaping and gardening.”

The governor’s staff is urging business-owners to study the State’s plan, which has detailed information on what they should do.

“People have to understand now how we are re-opening and they have to be part of it and understand the plan,” the governor added.

Also included in businesses allowed to reopen Friday, those in the category of agriculture, forestry and fishing.