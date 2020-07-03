1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Governor Hutchinson to allow cities in Arkansas to pass mask mandates

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that the state of Arkansas will allow cities to adopt ordinances requiring residents to wear masks while in public spaces.

Gov. Hutchinson said he asked the Arkansas Municipal League to adopt a model ordinance that would allow cities the opportunity to implement such an ordinance.

The Fayetteville City Council last month passed an ordinance requiring everyone to wear masks or face coverings in public areas. Governor Hutchinson later said the ordinance was overruled by state law. Hutchinson explained Friday that he didn’t believe public education on the the usefulness of masks had been fully achieved at the point.

Today, he shared results of a Runway Group poll in which 82 percent of respondents said they wear personal protective equipment, like a mask, in public places. Hutchinson said the results of the survey show that the public education efforts have worked.

Under the model ordinance, local law enforcement will provide support for businesses that wish to enforce the mask ordinance, but there is no penalty provision, Hutchinson said.

In response to a question regarding Fayetteville’s ordinance, Hutchinson said he’s spoken with Mayor Lioneld Jordan but that the state’s guidelines will govern the response to COVID-19.

