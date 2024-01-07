ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul urges New Yorkers to prepare for the winter storm that is expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hochul says to expect possible snow, heavy rain, and high winds, which could worsen travel conditions and produce flooding in some locations. The heavy rain and snowmelt are expected to result in river flooding and poor drainage flooding. In addition, sustained winds up to 45 mph are predicted in some areas with 65-70 mph gusts, especially near Lake Ontario.

The Governor’s office advises residents to use caution while traveling during this storm. They offered a few safety tips to keep in mind on Tuesday and Wednesday:

If you must drive, make sure to pack the following items in your vehicle; blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods, and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Keep cell phones and two-way radios charged if you have them.

Before driving, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow, plan your stops, and keep more distance between cars.

Keep in mind that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit and often operate side by side on interstate highways.

Pedestrians and motorists should be aware that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions so motorists shouldn’t attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is far behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it’s operating.

If there is a power outage remember to turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored. Leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored. If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need. To report a power outage, call National Grid at 800-867-5222 or RG&E at 800-743-1701.

Heating safety tips: