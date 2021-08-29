Governor Hochul provides Sunday COVID-19 update for New York State

News

by: WWTI

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.

“As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it’s crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask and, if you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:


·         Test Results Reported – 149,124
·         Total Positive – 4,246
·         Percent Positive – 2.85%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.29%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (-103)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 258
·         Patients in ICU – 445 (-20)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 222 (+2)
·         Total Discharges – 192,453 (+342)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,533
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,453
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 23,583,419
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,264
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 350,426
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.4%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.7%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.0%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.8%


Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionAugust 26, 2021August 27, 2021August 28, 2021
Capital Region4.63%4.51%4.56%
Central New York4.79%4.41%4.13%
Finger Lakes4.50%4.40%4.44%
Long Island4.17%4.30%4.31%
Mid-Hudson3.60%3.62%3.67%
Mohawk Valley4.43%4.42%4.61%
New York City2.55%2.58%2.53%
North Country4.09%4.52%4.52%
Southern Tier3.55%3.57%3.54%
Western New York4.16%4.13%4.04%
Statewide3.30%3.32%3.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCAugust 26, 2021August 27, 2021August 28, 2021
Bronx2.94%2.98%2.97%
Kings2.66%2.69%2.62%
New York2.03%2.06%1.97%
Queens2.51%2.47%2.46%
Richmond3.24%3.35%3.37%

Yesterday, 4,246 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,252,752. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,73273
Allegany3,70311
Broome19,93756
Cattaraugus6,09512
Cayuga7,07125
Chautauqua9,61723
Chemung8,25017
Chenango3,86011
Clinton5,06514
Columbia4,3488
Cortland4,3228
Delaware2,6557
Dutchess31,88479
Erie94,277137
Essex1,7727
Franklin2,87722
Fulton4,83227
Genesee5,69712
Greene3,67014
Hamilton3580
Herkimer5,56714
Jefferson6,62918
Lewis2,9556
Livingston4,78518
Madison4,8926
Monroe73,933183
Montgomery4,64517
Nassau197,786327
Niagara20,97336
NYC1,014,5381,626
Oneida23,94343
Onondaga42,18279
Ontario7,90614
Orange51,953156
Orleans3,30712
Oswego8,42116
Otsego3,80611
Putnam11,30017
Rensselaer12,31537
Rockland49,13848
Saratoga17,13939
Schenectady14,38031
Schoharie1,8797
Schuyler1,1390
Seneca2,1656
St. Lawrence7,44248
Steuben7,38429
Suffolk215,876467
Sullivan7,29017
Tioga4,07710
Tompkins5,07292
Ulster15,23740
Warren4,17711
Washington3,4406
Wayne6,30423
Westchester136,818169
Wyoming3,6963
Yates1,2411

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,533. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany3
Bronx1
Cayuga1
Erie3
Kings2
Manhattan1
Montgomery1
Nassau4
Ontario1
Orange2
Schuyler1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 27,866 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,810 completed their vaccine series.

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region721,112922
Central New York564,756779
Finger Lakes729,501925
Long Island1,738,5454,654
Mid-Hudson1,374,0392,813
Mohawk Valley281,065367
New York City6,111,13115,138
North Country260,706314
Southern Tier374,128527
Western New York794,5461,447
Statewide12,949,52927,886

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region663,620731
Central New York525,411565
Finger Lakes682,252858
Long Island1,545,8263,472
Mid-Hudson1,219,7572,003
Mohawk Valley260,064292
New York City5,429,27214,442
North Country236,675171
Southern Tier346,339340
Western New York732,359936
Statewide11,641,57523,810

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Governor Cuomo and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul, change of power

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss