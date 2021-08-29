Governor Hochul provides Sunday COVID-19 update for New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19 on Sunday.

“As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it’s crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus,” Hochul said. “Wear a mask and, if you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 149,124

· Total Positive – 4,246

· Percent Positive – 2.85%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.29%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,148 (-103)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 258

· Patients in ICU – 445 (-20)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 222 (+2)

· Total Discharges – 192,453 (+342)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,533

· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,453

· Total vaccine doses administered – 23,583,419

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,264

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 350,426

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 76.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 69.7%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.4%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 64.7%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.0%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.8%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021 Capital Region 4.63% 4.51% 4.56% Central New York 4.79% 4.41% 4.13% Finger Lakes 4.50% 4.40% 4.44% Long Island 4.17% 4.30% 4.31% Mid-Hudson 3.60% 3.62% 3.67% Mohawk Valley 4.43% 4.42% 4.61% New York City 2.55% 2.58% 2.53% North Country 4.09% 4.52% 4.52% Southern Tier 3.55% 3.57% 3.54% Western New York 4.16% 4.13% 4.04% Statewide 3.30% 3.32% 3.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC August 26, 2021 August 27, 2021 August 28, 2021 Bronx 2.94% 2.98% 2.97% Kings 2.66% 2.69% 2.62% New York 2.03% 2.06% 1.97% Queens 2.51% 2.47% 2.46% Richmond 3.24% 3.35% 3.37%

Yesterday, 4,246 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,252,752. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,732 73 Allegany 3,703 11 Broome 19,937 56 Cattaraugus 6,095 12 Cayuga 7,071 25 Chautauqua 9,617 23 Chemung 8,250 17 Chenango 3,860 11 Clinton 5,065 14 Columbia 4,348 8 Cortland 4,322 8 Delaware 2,655 7 Dutchess 31,884 79 Erie 94,277 137 Essex 1,772 7 Franklin 2,877 22 Fulton 4,832 27 Genesee 5,697 12 Greene 3,670 14 Hamilton 358 0 Herkimer 5,567 14 Jefferson 6,629 18 Lewis 2,955 6 Livingston 4,785 18 Madison 4,892 6 Monroe 73,933 183 Montgomery 4,645 17 Nassau 197,786 327 Niagara 20,973 36 NYC 1,014,538 1,626 Oneida 23,943 43 Onondaga 42,182 79 Ontario 7,906 14 Orange 51,953 156 Orleans 3,307 12 Oswego 8,421 16 Otsego 3,806 11 Putnam 11,300 17 Rensselaer 12,315 37 Rockland 49,138 48 Saratoga 17,139 39 Schenectady 14,380 31 Schoharie 1,879 7 Schuyler 1,139 0 Seneca 2,165 6 St. Lawrence 7,442 48 Steuben 7,384 29 Suffolk 215,876 467 Sullivan 7,290 17 Tioga 4,077 10 Tompkins 5,072 92 Ulster 15,237 40 Warren 4,177 11 Washington 3,440 6 Wayne 6,304 23 Westchester 136,818 169 Wyoming 3,696 3 Yates 1,241 1

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,533. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 1 Cayuga 1 Erie 3 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 4 Ontario 1 Orange 2 Schuyler 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

Yesterday, 27,866 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,810 completed their vaccine series.

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 721,112 922 Central New York 564,756 779 Finger Lakes 729,501 925 Long Island 1,738,545 4,654 Mid-Hudson 1,374,039 2,813 Mohawk Valley 281,065 367 New York City 6,111,131 15,138 North Country 260,706 314 Southern Tier 374,128 527 Western New York 794,546 1,447 Statewide 12,949,529 27,886

People with complete vaccine series: