Gov. Cuomo: ‘We are not in a position to hold the New York State Fair’

News

by: WSYR Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone press conference on Friday afternoon.

When asked whether the Great New York State Fair could be held, Cuomo said New York State “wasn’t in a position to hold” the fair this year, but fell short of cancelling it. 

“Right now, we’re not in a position to go ahead, and just so you know on the State Fair, look, it breaks my heart, as you know, I’ve spent a lot of personal time. And the State has done really great work there. The renovations that we did at first, the new construction we did, the new convention area meeting hall. And we’ve had record attendance every year for the past four years or so. And it’s just such a beautiful occasion, I mean, I love it and everybody, literally over a million people love it every year,” Cuomo said. “Right now, we can’t say that it’s going to open, but it’s something that I’m watching very closely. If there’s any possible way to open it safely, I would, but we’re not there yet.”

A reported followed up, asking, “When would you say that date is when you’ll be able to make a decision? So you’re not officially canceling it, you’re saying it’s likely it won’t happen. When’s that day when you say we can make that decision one way or another?” 

“We’re working with the Fair officials on what is the drop-dead date to communicate opening or closing, well opening really, to the vendors, etc. We have a couple more weeks at least. On all of these matters, things change so quickly, and the facts have been getting better generally in New York, so we’re watching it all and with the facts we have available at the drop-dead date, which I said is probably going to be in about a couple of weeks, we’ll make the best decision we can at that time,” Cuomo replied.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

