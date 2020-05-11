Governor Cuomo to start meetings with county executive on reopening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Pause order that closed non-essential businesses are set to expire on May 15 and regions are rushing to meet a set of criteria laid out by Governor Cuomo in order to start reopening phases.

Governo Cuomo extending New York’s coronavirus emergency declaration but did not change the end date for PAUSE orders and many upstate regions will begin re-opening May 15.

“This state we have a clear uniform set of criteria. It’s the same all across the state, it’s all science-based, it’s all data-based and we’ll look at those numbers, we’ll look at those data points to see where it’s safe to open,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo said on Sunday that some regions at the state are ready to start adding back jobs right now. He said he will be meeting with county executives around the state on Monday

In order to re-open, a region must meet the following criteria; a 14 day decline in hospitalizations, less than two new hospitalizations per every 100 thousand people 30% of hospital beds available, every 30 per 1,000 people tested monthly, and at least 30 contract traces per 1,000 people.

The Finger lakes regions has meet 5 of those criteria point as of last week, and needs to work on testing and contract tracing. In a news 8 town hall on Friday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said we’re ready to go.

Looking ahead at re-opening, Governor Cuomo also proposed the American’s First LAW, that would require that when business do re-open, they must rehire the same number of employees as before the pandemic, to receive federal funding.

“If you don’t rehire the same number of employees you had pre-pandemic, you have to return those funds. We’re not going to subsidize you to lay off workers,” said Governor Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo says when regions need to talk about two factors when it comes to re-opening. The first, meeting that criteria and secondly looking at the capacity of government to enforce measures that will keep keep the region on track.