Cuomo: Infrastructure projects would help supercharge reopening of economy

Live Now
NASA astronauts arrive at launchpad ahead of historic crewed SpaceX mission
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Cuomo: Infrastructure projects would help supercharge reopening of economy

News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, where he met with President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

During his briefing, Cuomo stated he spoke with the president about how infrastructure would help supercharge the reopening of the economy. Cuomo said that infrastructure projects would help put people to work, and boost the economy, saying it has been done before and worked. During the Great Depression, more than 650,000 miles or roads and bridges were built and more than eight million people were employed during that time.

“I have a shovel in the back of my car. We can start today,” Cuomo said.

During his briefing, Cuomo talked a lot about how states needed funding, and he wasn’t talking about just New York State. Cuomo reiterated that this was not a “red or blue” issue and “we are still the United State of America.”

“Look at history. If you don’t learn from the mistakes, you’ll repeat the mistakes,” Cuomo said. “Don’t play your politics at the expense of the citizens you represent.”

Cuomo mentioned that the states that have been impacted the most by COVID-19, like New York, California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, represent one-third of the GDP.  Cuomo says there can’t be a national recovery if the state and local governments aren’t funded, and that Washington, D.C. needs to do its part.

Cuomo stated that New York State gives $29 billion more to the federal government that the state gets from the federal government.

“The hypocrisy is insulting,” Cuomo said. “It’s politics 365 days a year..it’s all politics, and that is poison.”

Click the player below to watch Wednesday’s briefing:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss