Gov. Cuomo to sign executive order to let businesses deny customers who won't wear masks
Gov. Cuomo to sign executive order allowing private businesses deny entry to those not wearing face mask

News
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo was in Brooklyn at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club on Thursday to give his daily coronavirus update.

On Thursday, Cuomo said he was going to be issuing a new executive order that would allow private businesses to deny customers entry into their businesses if they are not wearing a mask or face covering.

“You don’t have the right to infect someone else,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also had two guests join him: Celebrities Rosie Perez and Chris Rock. Both celebrities encouraged people to wear masks and get tested.

“I got tested before I came out here. I got a 65,” Rock joked. “People need to get tested.”

Perez pleaded for people to wear masks.

“Spread love the Brooklyn way. That means respect your neighbors,” Perez said. “Over 100,000 deaths is incredibly heartbreaking.”

Cuomo also mentioned his Wednesday visit to Washington, D.C., where he spoke to President Donald Trump and other members of Congress. Cuomo says he understands what states and governors must do, but the local governments need financial help from the federal government and Washington, D.C.

“I feel good about what the states and governors are doing,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo reiterated that the federal government support is needed to help the working Americans, and to fund things like hospitals, police officers, firefighters, teachers, among others.

Using New York as an example, New York only got about $23,000 in federal funding for each COVID-19 case, whereas Alaska got $3.3 million in funding for each positive coronavirus-positive person.

“I think Washington has the opportunity to step up and be smart for a change,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, nothing was mentioned during Thursday’s briefing about any of the upstate regions being able to enter Phase Two. There is currently no guidance of what Phase Two consists of, other than what is planned to be open:

  • Professional Services
  • Retail
  • Administrative Support
  • Real Estate / Rental & Leasing

As of noon on Thursday, the forward.ny.gov website has not been updated.

Click the player below to watch Thursday’s briefing:

