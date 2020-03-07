Governor Cuomo provides update on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the public Saturday in regards to an increase in the number of those in New York State being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Cuomo said 76 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus across the state.

While no state nor college officials have confirmed yet, News 8 was informed that students who were studying abroad will be returning to New York State at John F. Kennedy Airport and will be traveling back to SUNY Brockport on Saturday evening.

Cuomo said the passengers consist of 73 students who will be flown to the JFK Airport.

Cuomo also addressed price gouging in NYS. He asked that Ebay and Facebook ought to be the ones policing their own websites when it comes to the sales on products many are stocking up on to prevent the spread of germs that could be a potential for exposure to the coronavirus.

For those with concerns in relation to price gouging, Cuomo asked that the public calls (800) 697-1220.

Cuomo asked that the CDC does not “handcuff” the state when it comes to testing patients for the coronavirus. He expects thousands of people will be tested for the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.