Governor Cuomo criticizes President Trump’s LGBTQ healthcare rule

ALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a statement criticizing the Trump Administration’s rollback of LGBTQ healthcare protections.

Yesterday, the president removed an Obama-era regulation prohibiting healthcare providers from discriminating against transgender patients.

The Governor’s full statement is below:

“The Trump administration’s final rule rolling back healthcare nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people is repugnant. That this action was taken on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting – an act of domestic terror targeting the LGBTQ community – and amid a global pandemic is grotesque.

“While the Trump administration limits healthcare for marginalized communities, in New York we have expanded coverage and enshrined the critical protections from the Affordable Care Act into state law. In New York State, discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation is illegal – period.

“During a time of so much violence against the transgender community in particular, my message to them is simple: We have your back, your healthcare will not be jeopardized because of this rule, and we will not stop fighting to ensure equal protections for every New Yorker.”