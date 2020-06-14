1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Governor Cuomo criticizes President Trump’s LGBTQ healthcare rule

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY N.Y. (WTEN) – Governor Andrew Cuomo has released a statement criticizing the Trump Administration’s rollback of LGBTQ healthcare protections.

Yesterday, the president removed an Obama-era regulation prohibiting healthcare providers from discriminating against transgender patients.

The Governor’s full statement is below:

“The Trump administration’s final rule rolling back healthcare nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people is repugnant. That this action was taken on the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting – an act of domestic terror targeting the LGBTQ community – and amid a global pandemic is grotesque.  

“While the Trump administration limits healthcare for marginalized communities, in New York we have expanded coverage and enshrined the critical protections from the Affordable Care Act into state law. In New York State, discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation is illegal – period.

“During a time of so much violence against the transgender community in particular, my message to them is simple: We have your back, your healthcare will not be jeopardized because of this rule, and we will not stop fighting to ensure equal protections for every New Yorker.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss