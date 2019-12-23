Governor Cuomo: Ban “Pink Tax”

Temperatures today cruised into the 40s and topped out at 46°, around 10° above average that allowed for some melting of snow. Warmer air will continue to pour in from the southwest and help us stay above freezing overnight with mostly clear skies. The surface low through Hudson Bay will keep a light breeze around Monday, but that will be about it as skies remain clear and temperatures along the Genesee Valley likely climb into the lower 50s. The record high is much warmer, 64 set four years ago in 2015. Monday night we will see an increase in clouds as the wind direction shifts out of the northeast. This is as high pressure moves across eastern Canada and we will get a back door cold front into Tuesday. A lack of moisture will simply mean clouds and cooler weather with much of the day spent in the 30s. That frontal boundary will slowly fade as we head into Christmas Day Wednesday. Signs are pointing more to a warming Western New York as temperatures may climb into the mid 40s, similar to Sunday. There may even be some sun to go with the warmer than average holiday. For those that are hoping for a white Christmas, the hope will have to be renewed for next year because it is not happening this year.The forecast continues to differ a bit by the second half of the holiday week. Clouds increase Thursday with a potential warm front that could set up across the Great Lakes and bring some scattered rain showers. These will be light, if at all for the region. Signs are still pointing to the chance for a rain/snow mix as we head into next weekend with some cooler temperatures. Models are also pointing toward a colder stretch to kick off 2020 with many more snow chances.

-Meteorologist James Gilbert