Governor Cuomo announces federal funding to expand Child Care Assistance program

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2018, Vincent Seeborn, 2, reaches out from a structure on the playground at the Wallingford Child Care Center in Seattle. Child care costs in most states exceed federal subsidy payments provided to low-income parents, according to a newly released report from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, leaving working families with few affordable options. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A total of $20 million in federal funding is going toward the expansion of the Child Care Assistance program in New York State. Governo Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday.

The funding will be administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, and it will be used for funding for child care services through September 2021.

“No family should have to choose between working or having quality child care and no employer should lose workforce productivity due to a lack of affordable child care,” Governor Cuomo said. “Investing in child care subsidies helps low-income families access regulated child care so they can go to their jobs knowing that their children are well cared for. Child care is as essential to our state’s economy as it is to parents’ peace of mind.”

Monroe County will be receiving $2 million. Ontario will be receiving $500,000.

Below is a breakdown of all counties that are receiving funding.

County or Local Social Service District Award Amount Administration for Children’s Services – New York City $5,000,000 Broome $1,000,000 Eric $2,000,000 Essex $500,000 Franklin $500,000 Monroe $2,000,000 Montgomery $500,000 Nassau $2,000,000 Niagara $700,000 Oneida $1,000,000 Onondaga $1,000,000 Ontario $500,000 Orange $750,000 Rockland $1,000,000 Saratoga $1,000,000 Schoharie $50,000 Seneca $500,000 Statewide Total $20,000,000

More from WROC News 8: