Governor Cuomo among those nominated for TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

(WIVB)– TIME Magazine will name its ‘Person of the Year’ on December 10, and New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo is among those nominated for the award.

The magazine said the award honors “the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on the events of the year – for better or worse.”

There are 80 nominees this year. The nominees in the mix include Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump, TikTok Creators and many more in the public eye.

Last year’s ‘Person of the Year’ was teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

TIME said its editors will choose who receives the honor.

If you’d like to participate in the “reader poll” click here.